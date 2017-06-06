Two Stanley County Grads to Play in All Star Football Game Saturday in Vermillion

WATERTOWN, S.D. – Two graduated senior football players from Stanley County and one from Philip and one from Potter County will be playing in the South Dakota All Star Football game scheduled for Saturday at the Dakotadome in Vermillion. Damon Hoftiezer and Cutter Gillaspie were two of the major reasons the Buffalos got to the semi finals of the Class 9AA Football Playoffs the last two seasons. Hoftiezer and Gillaspie will play for the Red Team as will former Philip standout Dalton Kinsley. Jacob Rausch of Potter County will be suiting up for the Blue Team. The two teams consist of some the top high school senior football players from across the state last season. Click on the link below for the rosters of the two teams.

