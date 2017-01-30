Two Players Named High School All American Football Players

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Krockett Krolikowsi of Winner and Spencer Negebauer of Mitchell have been named High School All Americans by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association and were announced last weekend at the South Dakota Football Coaches Association clinic in Sioux Falls. Krolikowske helped Winner to another State Class 11B football championship while Negebauer helped Mitchell to their first ever Class 11AA football state championship. 5 players were named honorable mention All American. They were Chance Olson of Langford Area, Grant Rice from Gayville-Volin. Robert Vomacka of Gregory, Mason Leighton from Madison and Alex WIckersham from Brandon Valley.