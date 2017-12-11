Two Pierre Women Face Multiple Drug Charges After Friday Arrests

Two Pierre women face drug related charges after an incident with police Friday night.

According to the Pierre Police Department, officers arrived at a residence in the 400 Block of N. Highland Avenue where they made contact with 27-year-old Brandi Debolt and 37-year-old Martha Anders.

Anders was charged with Distributing/Manufacturing of a Controlled Drug, Ingesting or Inhaling a Substance to Become Intoxicated, Ingestion of controlled drug or substance, felony, Inhabiting a Room Knowing Drugs are Kept or Used There, Maintaining a Place Where Drugs are Kept, Sold or Used,

Possession/Distribution of Drugs in a Drug Free Zone, Possession of a Controlled Drug or Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2 oz. or less and Possession or Use of Drug Paraphernalia.

Debolt was charged with Ingesting or Inhaling a Substance to Become Intoxicated, Ingestion of controlled drug or substance, felony, and Possession of Marijuana 2 oz. or less.

Both Debolt and Anders were transported to the Hughes County Jail.