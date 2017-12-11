Two Pierre Women Face Multiple Drug Charges After Friday Arrests

  • Home > 
December 11, 2017
By: Dakota Radio Group News & Farm

 

Two Pierre women face drug related charges after an incident with police Friday night.

According to the Pierre Police Department, officers arrived at a residence in the 400 Block of N. Highland Avenue where they made contact with 27-year-old Brandi Debolt and 37-year-old Martha Anders.

Anders was charged with Distributing/Manufacturing of a Controlled Drug, Ingesting or Inhaling a Substance to Become Intoxicated, Ingestion of controlled drug or substance, felony, Inhabiting a Room Knowing Drugs are Kept or Used There, Maintaining a Place Where Drugs are Kept, Sold or Used,

Possession/Distribution of Drugs in a Drug Free Zone, Possession of a Controlled Drug or Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2 oz. or less and Possession or Use of Drug Paraphernalia.

Debolt was charged with Ingesting or Inhaling a Substance to Become Intoxicated, Ingestion of controlled drug or substance, felony, and Possession of Marijuana 2 oz. or less.

Both Debolt and Anders were transported to the Hughes County Jail.


