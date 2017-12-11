Two Pierre Females Face Drug, Other Charges After Sunday Morning Traffic Stop

Two Pierre women face a variety of charges after a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

According to the Pierre Police Department, shortly after 3am Sunday, a patrol officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Wynoka and Evans streets after observing suspicious activity in a residential neighborhood.

45-year-old Evelyn Hoschar was found to be driving with a revoked driver’s license. The officer observed indicators of drug use while speaking with the passenger and multiple items of drug paraphernalia and narcotics were located in the vehicle. Hoschar was ultimately arrested for Driving While Revoked, Ingestion of a controlled drug or substance—felony, Possession Controlled Drug or Substance and Possession or Use Drug Paraphernalia.

35-year-old Rondelle Busack, the passenger, was charged with Ingestion of a controlled drug or substance– felony, Possession of a Controlled Drug or Substance, Possession or Use of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana 2 oz. or less.

Both females were arrested and transported to the Hughes County Jail.