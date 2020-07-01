Two Pierre-Area Youth Sports Groups Receive Grants
PIERRE – The Capital City Baseball Association and the Oahe Hockey Association both received support from the Pierre/Fort Pierre Area Community Foundation and the South Dakota Community Foundation. These were part of over $27,000 in grants to help for needs caused by the pandemic and other nonprofit organizations.
CCBA received $950 for two bat and helmet combination fixtures for upgrades for Griffin Park ball fields. The OHA received $500 for girls’ hockey jerseys.