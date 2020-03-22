Two People Rescued From Second Floor Apartment Fire in Pierre

Multiple families were able to escape fire and smoke from a large apartment complex The Pierre Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the report of a fire and also people trapped on the upper floor at the 300 block of South Poplar Avenue around 9:30 PM Friday, March 20, 2020. Upon arrival, they noted heavy smoke showing from multiple sides of the large apartment complex and two people trapped on the second floor on opposite sides of the structure.

Firefighters quickly deployed ladders and extended them to the two locations where we had victims trapped. Firefighters were able to assist both victims safely out of the windows and down to safety. Firefighters then turned their attention to the fire attack. “We deployed a team of four through the front door to attempt to locate the fire through the heavy smoke,” said Pierre Fire Chief Ian Paul. Our firefighters found the main body of the fire in an apartment and quickly extinguished the bulk of the fire.” Firefighters spent the next few hours overhauling and extinguishing hot spots.

The apartment complex had 12 total apartment units with 11 occupied at the time of the fire. The evacuated residents were temporarily housed during the fire in a bus provided by River Cities Transit. All residents were displaced and were being assisted by the Red Cross with temporary accommodations. Some residents were allowed back into their units to retrieve essential items before leaving the scene.

“We were extremely fortunate that no one was seriously hurt as a result of this fire,” said Pierre Fire Chief Ian Paul. “With the critical information communicated through our dispatch center and the fast actions of law enforcement, firefighters, and other first responders we had a positive outcome.”

Firefighters were on scene approximately 3 ½ hours. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation but not considered suspicious.

Response agencies included Pierre Volunteer Fire Department, Fort Pierre Volunteer Fire Department, AMR, Pierre Police Department, Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, Highway Patrol, Red Cross, River Cities Transit, and City of Pierre Electric Department.