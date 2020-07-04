Two More Twins Positive for COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS – Two more Minnesota Twins tested positive for COVID-19 in the week before summer camp, including catcher/infielder Willians Astudillo. Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Friday that Astudillo is asymptomatic and quarantining in Minnesota. Before he can return, Astudillo must test negative twice. Falvey said that Astudillo would likely be tested again within two or three days.

Falvey also said that infielder Nick Gordon and pitcher Edwar Colina had previously tested positive and are still recovering at home in Florida. Also, there is another group of players who have come in contact with an individual who has tested positive. Those players did not attend the Twins’ first workout Friday at Target Field.

11 players within the Twins’ organzation have tested positive, including seven minor leaguers.

Overall, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association reported 38 positive tests from the 3,185 samples taken during the intake process. That is a rate of 1.2 percent, lower than the NBA, which is also attempting to start play later in July.