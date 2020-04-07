Two more deaths in South Dakota blamed on COVID-19

(DRG news and farm with KWAT, Watertown)- Two more deaths in South Dakota are being blamed on COVID-19.

State epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton says that brings the state total to six deaths so far.

Today’s (Tues.) numbers show 320 South Dakotans have tested positive for COVID-19, nearly 6000 tests have come back negative and 98 state residents who’ve been stricken with the virus have recovered.

State Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon explains how “recovered” is defined.

Malsam-Rysdon says most of South Dakota’s new cases have been in the eastern half of the state.

Governor Kristi Noem has signed an executive proclamation declaring tomorrow (April 8) a Day of Prayer in South Dakota.

Governor Noem says planning continues for the establishment of a temporary hospital in Sioux Falls and another in Rapid City to handle the surge of COVID-19 patients when the number of cases peaks in what’s currently expected to be mid-June.

For now, people older than 65 in Lincoln and Minnehaha counties and people with chronic health conditions in those two counties have been ordered to stay home by Governor Noem. The order lasts through the end of April.