Two Men Arrested After Call of Unwanted Persons at a Home Call to Pierre Police

Two men were taken to the Hughes County Jail yesterday (Mon.) after police received a call about unwanted persons at a home.

According to the Pierre Police Department, officers were called to the 1600 Block of East Dakota Avenue shortly before 6:30pm. When they arrived, officers located 26-year-old Norman LittleShield Jr. of Pierre in the residence and 20-year-old Lyle Firecloud of Ridgeview walking away from the residence. Neither had the owner’s permission to be there.

While speaking with LittleShield, he identified himself to officers as another person. He also showed signs of drug impairment and, when asked, told officers he had recently ingested a controlled substance. He was then taken into custody and charged with Ingestion of a Controlled Substance and False Impersonation.

Officers also learned Firecloud had a warrant out for his arrest. He was also taken into custody.