Two Man Golf Champions Determined

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Brothers TJ and Ryan Nolan of Rapid City won the 2019 SDGA Two-Man Championship over the weekend. The Nolans birdied #17 and made a fantastic par on #18 for a 36 hole total 132 and seal a one shot victory over Brandon Sigmund and Jeff Meyerink of Mitchell who finished at 133. Bryce Hammer and Will Grevlos of Sioux Falls had a two round total 136 to finish third. Jon Vandermaten and Ron Klinger from Pierre fired a 167 and finished 5th in Flight 6. A total of 192 golfers from across the state competed over two days at The Golf Club at Red Rock in Rapid City.