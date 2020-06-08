Two Join Coyotes Women’s Soccer

VERMILLION – USD women’s soccer has added two players to its 2020 recruiting class. One is Gabby Beberg, who led Park Center Senior High School in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota to back-to-back state championships in 2018 and 2019. Beberg was a two-time all-conference fullback and a two-time offensive player of the year. Also joining the Coyotes is left back Christian Schmidt of Fruit Cove, Florida. Schmidt played on four-time state champion Saint John’s Country Day School in suburban Jacksonville.