Two Injured in Cement Truck Accident Northeast of Pierre

Two people were injured in a one vehicle accident yesterday (Mon.) afternoon five miles northeast of Pierre.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, 61-year-old Steve Uresti of Blunt was driving a 2002 Freightliner cement truck northbound on 293rd Avenue when he lost control. The truck eventually rolled onto its side.

A 55-year-old male passenger was not wearing a seatbelt. He was taken to Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre, then to flown to Sioux Falls to be treated for serious non-life threatening injuries.

Uresti wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. He was taken to Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre for serious non-life threatening injuries.

Charges pending. The accident happened, which about 2:15 yesterday afternoon, is still under investigation.

Photo credit: Pierre Fire Department