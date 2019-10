BROOKINGS, S.D. – The All ESD boys soccer teams was named today and one member of the Pierre Governor soccer team made the All Conference squad. Senior Clayton Alban was named to the All ESD team after having a very good year in his final year of high school soccer for the Governors. A second player, Junior Carsten Miller, was named to the honorable mention squad. The entire list of All ESD boys team members can be obtained by clicking on the link.

2019 All ESD BOYS Soccer Team