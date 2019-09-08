Two From SDSU Earn MVFC Player of the Week Honor

ST. LOUIS – Two players from South Dakota State Earned Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) Player of the Week honor for their performance Saturday in SDSU’s victory over LIU. Christian Rozeboom was named Defensive Player of the Week and freshman Jaxon Jande was named Special Teams Player of the Week. Rozeboom recorded a team-high eight tackles, forced a fumble and intercepted a pass in South Dakota State’s 38-3 victory over Long Island University on Sept. 7. His interception in the third quarter came in the middle of the Jackrabbits scoring 14 points in a 19-second span. Rozeboom led a Jackrabbit defense that held LIU out of the end zone, limiting the Sharks to only 123 yards of total offense and eight first downs. Meanwhile Janke swung the momentum firmly in South Dakota State’s favor by returning a punt 77 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter of the Jackrabbits’ 38-3 home victory over Long Island University on Sept. 7. Janke, whose touchdown pushed the lead to 14-3, finished the game with four punt returns for 111 yards, becoming the first SDSU player in the Division I era (since 2004) to record more than 100 punt return yards in a contest.