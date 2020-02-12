Two from Pierre, five other South Dakotans sentenced in meth distribution conspiracy

Seven South Dakotans– including two from Pierre– have been sentenced by a federal judge for their roles in a large-scale methamphetamine conspiracy.

Those sentenced were:

Tanya Jeanette Andrews (age 44) of Pierre

Paris Bryn Koller (age 26) of Pierre

Kasie Mae Vogt (age 31) of Armour

Nicholas Scott Flier (age 26) of Valley Springs

Justin Robert Christensen (age 31) of Sioux Falls

Brandon Alan Watters (age 25) of Sioux Falls

Amanda Leigh Wieman (age 32) of Sioux Falls

Each was indicted for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance by a federal grand jury in May 2019. Christensen was also indicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.

Each defendant was charged for their role in conspiring to distribute a mixture containing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Flier, Koller, Watters, Vogt, Wieman and Andrews entered guilty pleas to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and were each sentenced to 120 months in custody, followed by five years of supervised release.

Christensen pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments. He was sentenced to 280 months in custody, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

The investigation revealed Christensen received over ten pounds of methamphetamine ordered from the Dark Web via U.S. Mail. Christensen distributed the methamphetamine to his co-defendants and others, so they could sell the drugs to their customers. Christensen used various bank accounts and Bitcoin accounts to conceal the nearly $200,000 he amassed from the sale of methamphetamine.

All defendants have been remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.