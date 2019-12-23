Two face charges after Friday morning pursuit in Pierre

Two people are facing charges after a late Friday morning pursuit that started in Pierre and ended over 20 miles east of town.

Information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 2008 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup stolen from the Crow Creek Tribe was located in Pierre by troopers about 11:30am Friday. A trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but 16-year-old Dena Hawk of Fort Thompson, SD, failed to stop and the pursuit began.

The Highway Patrol and local law enforcement pursued the vehicle through Pierre for about 10 minutes before the vehicle headed east out of town on US Highway 14. Near mile marker 254 east of Blunt, the vehicle ran out of gas and the three occupants were detained without incident.

Hawk and 24-year-old male passenger Abu Baker Evans of Denver, CO, have charges pending. A 21-year-old female passenger has not been charged.

No one was injured. The Highway Patrol investigation continues.