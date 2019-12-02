Two escape house fire in Pierre Saturday

The two occupants were able to escape a house fire in Pierre late Saturday (11:45am Nov. 30) morning.

Information from the Pierre Fire Department says when they arrived at the 300 block of South Pierce Street, they saw smoke and fire showing from the single story residential home.

The fire department extinguished the blaze on the outside of the structure and transitioned to an interior attack through the front door. The home suffered interior fire damage around the kitchen door area and smoke damage throughout the rest of the home.

The cause of the fire isn’t considered suspicious, but remains under investigation.

The occupants were alerted to the fire when they saw smoke and flames outside their kitchen door. The local American Red Cross provided temporary accommodations for the occupants.

Firefighters were on scene of the fire for approximately two hours. Other responders on scene included Fort Pierre Fire, AMR and law enforcement.