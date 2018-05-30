Two Dies in Lyman County Crash

A 79-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman died and three others were injured last night (Tues.) in a two vehicle crash involving a UTV and a passenger car north of Kennebec.

Names of those involved are not yet being released.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 2016 Honda UTV was northbound on SD Highway 273. The UTV failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of SD Highway 1806 and BIA 10. The UTV was struck, in the intersection, by a 2017 Hyundai Elantra that was traveling east on SD Highway 1806.

Both occupants on the UTV were thrown from the vehicle and later pronounced dead at the scene. Neither were wearing seatbelts or helmets.

The three occupants in the car received minor injuries. They were transported to the Chamberlain hospital where they were treated and released. The 18-year-old female driver and the 18-year-old male backseat passenger were wearing seatbelts. The 60-year-old female front seat passenger was not.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.