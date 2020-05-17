Two Day Race Event Scheduled for Brandon Race Track

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Husets Speedway, aka as Badlands Speedway in Brandon announced on Friday that there will be a two day race event on August 29 and 30th with a $100,000 payout for drivers. The Speedway, currently owned by Chuck Brennan has been for sale for the past two years. MSTS 360 Sprint Cars, USRA Stock Cars and Tri-State Late modifieds will be the feature races on Saturday while 410 Sprint Cars, USA B-Mods and USRA Hobby Stocks will race on Sunday according to the announcement. The event might be cancelled if the Coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic does not allow public gatherings. A rain ate of August 31 has been set as well. The announcement is the latest in a three year long search for a new owner after Chuck Brennan put the 66 year old track on the market. He currently is asking $9.45 Million for the track. If the track does happen to sell before that date, the announcement says that the new owner would be in the decision making position as to whether to continue with the race weekend or not.