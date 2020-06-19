Two Coaches Leave DWU

MITCHELL – Two Dakota Wesleyan head coaching vacancies have emerged.

Ed Kieff has retired as DWU’s softball coach. Kieff is the longest-tenured coach in the history of the program, leaving after nine seasons. He is its winningest coach ever with 147 wins. This past season, the Tigers were 8-13 and defeated 10th-ranked Valley City State twice before the season was halted due to the pandemic.

Also, DWU men’s soccer head coach Jose Lopez has resigned, having accepted a position as men’s and women’s coach at Neosho County Community College in Kansas. Lopez had been an assistant coach there before coming to Dakota Wesleyan in 2016. In three seasons, Lopez had a 12-35-2 record. The Tigers were 4-10-2 last season.