Turman to Lead Nebraska State College System

Pierre School Board member and vice president for academic affairs for the South Dakota Board of Regents Dr. Paul Turman has accepted a position with the Nebraska State College System.

At last night’s (Tues.) school board meeting, Turman officially announced he will become the system’s next chancellor.

Turman says he will miss being in Pierre.

Turman will resign from the Pierre School Board in December.

Business manager Darla Mayer says the board will appoint someone to fill out Dr. Turman’s term, which runs through June 2019.

Applications are due back to the Pierre School administrative office by Nov. 5.

Turman will begin his Lincoln work on Jan. 2 at a yearly salary of $270,000. He was unanimously approved by system trustees last week.

He’ll be replacing Chancellor Stan Carpenter, who is retiring after 18 years of service to the Nebraska system, which has campuses in Chadron, Peru and Wayne.