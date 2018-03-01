Turman Selected as February “Warrior of the Month”

PIERRE, S.D. – Pierre Governor senior wrestling standout Will Turman has been selected as the Riggs High School Warrior of the Month. This past weekend Will won the 132 lb State A Wrestling Championship over, returning 126 lb State Champion, Spencer Stockman of Rapid City Stevens. Wills win in the finals pushed Pierre ahead of RC Stevens in the team race​. This marks Will’s 4th State A Individual Championship. He is only the 4th person to achieve this feat in the history of Class A Wrestling. He is the first Pierre Governor to do so. In the process of his individual success, he has lead the Pierre Governor Wrestling team to its 4th consecutive State A Wrestling Title. This is another milestone that has only been achieved two other times in the history of South Dakota Wrestling. Along with being a leader on the wrestling mat Will Turman is involved in many other things at Riggs HS. He is the Student Body President, National Honor Society member, and a Cross Country and Track athlete. Turman was nominated for the award by his head coach Shawn Lewis. This award is presented to a Riggs High student in partnership with the South Dakota National Guard. Other students nominated for the award included Lady Governor basketball player Erika Stout, Kailee Schultz, Rilee Rowse and Isabel Myren.