Turman Named Class A Wrestler of the Year

PIERRE, S.D. – 4 time State Class A Wrestling Champion Will Turman as been named the Class A South Dakota Wrestler of the Year by the South Dakota Wrestling Coaches Association. Turman became one of just three wrestlers in the history of high school wrestling at the Class A level to win a State Championship 4 consecutive seasons last month at the State High School Wrestling Tournament. Turman will receive his award on Sunday March 25th at the SDWCA State Tournament in Sioux Falls. Turman is the first Pierre wrestler to receive the award.