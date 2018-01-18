Turman and Stout Earn PACA Awards

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) has named William Turman of the Governor Wrestling team and Erika Stout of the Lady Governor basketball team as It’s Riggs High School Avera Athletes of the Week. Turman won his third Jerry Opbroek Invitational title over the past four years last weekend in Mitchell. Prior to the finals, William Turman was honored with the Adam Aslesen Award of Excellence given to an outstanding senior wrestler for their academic and athletic accomplishments at the Opbroek each year. Stout is the lone senior in the Lady Gov basketball program and has embraced her role as a leader. Heer head coach, Scott DeBoer says Erika is selfless, coachable, and displays a consistently high level of work ethic and is representative of many of the things that are critical for success in a team or program and has done so for the duration of her four years in high school. Stout was nominated by Coach DeBoer and Turman was nominated for the award by his head coach Shawn Lewis.