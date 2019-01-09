Tuffs faces charge related to incorrect license plates on vehicle

A 21-year-old Pierre man was arrested Monday in Pierre for having incorrect license plates on his vehicle.

According to the Pierre Police Department, an officer conducted a registration inquiry on a vehicle and learned the license plate on the vehicle was substituted from another vehicle. An enforcement stop was made, during which the officer learned driver Tristian Tuffs had a suspended license.

Tuffs was ultimately arrested for Substitution of License Plates and Driving Under Suspension. He was taken to the Hughes County Jail.