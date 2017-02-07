Tuesday Night Scoreboard

NBA D-League Sioux Falls Skyforce 111 Westchester Knicks 101 High School Boys Basketball



Bon Homme 59, Burke/South Central 37 Brandon Valley 62, Yankton 49 Brookings 69, Mitchell 46 Chamberlain 68, Crow Creek 44 Chester Area 80, Canistota 51 Crofton, Neb. 58, McCook Central/Montrose 52 Dell Rapids St. Mary 59, Centerville 44 Faith 56, Dupree 52 Gayville-Volin 51, Freeman Academy/Marion 47 Great Plains Lutheran 70, Estelline 39 Hamlin 72, Deubrook Area 38 Highmore-Harrold 54, Hitchcock-Tulare 35 Lake Preston 57, Waverly-South Shore 51 Lead-Deadwood 50, Bison 41 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 69, Dell Rapids 62 Parkston 33, Scotland 28 Pierre 70, Aberdeen Central 64 Potter County 71, Mobridge-Pollock 66, 2OT Rapid City Stevens 77, Spearfish 31 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 65, Iroquois 39 Sioux City, East, Iowa 64, Sioux Falls Washington 53 Sioux Falls Lincoln 57, Watertown 51 Sioux Valley 76, Deuel 31 St. Francis Indian 47, Winner 46 Sully Buttes 75, Herreid/Selby Area 45 Tea Area 80, Flandreau Indian 48 Timber Lake 69, Wakpala 37 Tri-Valley 65, Lennox 52 Vermillion 57, Dakota Valley 50 Viborg-Hurley 71, Avon 62 Warner 81, Redfield/Doland 38 Waubay/Summit 39, Wilmot 25 Webster Area 67, Northwestern 44 Wolsey-Wessington 68, Wessington Springs 17 High School Girls Basketball Aberdeen Central 61, Pierre 53 Aberdeen Roncalli 49, Groton Area 41 Avon 58, Viborg-Hurley 41 Belle Fourche 58, Newell 12 Bennett County 48, Rapid City Christian 38 Brandon Valley 48, Yankton 38 Brookings 40, Mitchell 29 Burke/South Central 51, Bon Homme 29 Clark/Willow Lake 62, Tiospa Zina Tribal 43 Corsica-Stickney 62, Canistota 59, 2OT Dell Rapids 59, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 35 Elkton-Lake Benton 46, Garretson 37 Flandreau 61, De Smet 51 Gayville-Volin 43, Freeman Academy/Marion 36 Great Plains Lutheran 52, Estelline 16 Hamlin 57, Deubrook 48 Hanson 60, Freeman 44 Harding County 48, Dupree 29 Lead-Deadwood 53, Hot Springs 46 Lemmon 66, Bison 50 Lennox 54, Canton 25 Miller 41, Stanley County 24 Mitchell Christian 32, James Valley Christian 30 North Central, Neb. 38, Colome 23 Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 55, Hendricks, Minn. 49 Parkston 47, Scotland 29 Philip 56, Jones County 20 Potter County 48, Eureka/Bowdle 21 Rapid City Stevens 69, Sturgis Brown 43 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 64, Iroquois 17 Sioux Falls Lincoln 71, Sioux Falls Washington 53 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 67, Sioux City, East, Iowa 50 Sioux Valley 62, Deuel 33 Sully Buttes 83, Herreid/Selby Area 50 Timber Lake JV 47, Wakpala 37 Tri-Valley 55, Sioux Falls Christian 41 Vermillion 61, Dakota Valley 49 Warner 52, Redfield/Doland 33 Waverly-South Shore 52, Langford 33 Webster Area 61, Northwestern 41 West Central 50, Beresford 42 White River 50, Gregory 17 Wynot, Neb. 55, Irene-Wakonda 49

High School Wrestling Huron 66 Yankton 6 Brookings 34 Harrisburg 25 Harrisburg 48 Brandon Valley 30

