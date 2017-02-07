Tuesday Night Scoreboard

February 7, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 NBA D-League

Sioux Falls Skyforce 111  Westchester Knicks 101

High School Boys Basketball

Bon Homme 59, Burke/South Central 37

Brandon Valley 62, Yankton 49

Brookings 69, Mitchell 46

Chamberlain 68, Crow Creek 44

Chester Area 80, Canistota 51

Crofton, Neb. 58, McCook Central/Montrose 52

Dell Rapids St. Mary 59, Centerville 44

Faith 56, Dupree 52

Gayville-Volin 51, Freeman Academy/Marion 47

Great Plains Lutheran 70, Estelline 39

Hamlin 72, Deubrook Area 38

Highmore-Harrold 54, Hitchcock-Tulare 35

Lake Preston 57, Waverly-South Shore 51

Lead-Deadwood 50, Bison 41

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 69, Dell Rapids 62

Parkston 33, Scotland 28

Pierre 70, Aberdeen Central 64

Potter County 71, Mobridge-Pollock 66, 2OT

Rapid City Stevens 77, Spearfish 31

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 65, Iroquois 39

Sioux City, East, Iowa 64, Sioux Falls Washington 53

Sioux Falls Lincoln 57, Watertown 51

Sioux Valley 76, Deuel 31

St. Francis Indian 47, Winner 46

Sully Buttes 75, Herreid/Selby Area 45

Tea Area 80, Flandreau Indian 48

Timber Lake 69, Wakpala 37

Tri-Valley 65, Lennox 52

Vermillion 57, Dakota Valley 50

Viborg-Hurley 71, Avon 62

Warner 81, Redfield/Doland 38

Waubay/Summit 39, Wilmot 25

Webster Area 67, Northwestern 44

Wolsey-Wessington 68, Wessington Springs 17

 High School Girls Basketball

Aberdeen Central 61, Pierre 53

Aberdeen Roncalli 49, Groton Area 41

Avon 58, Viborg-Hurley 41

Belle Fourche 58, Newell 12

Bennett County 48, Rapid City Christian 38

Brandon Valley 48, Yankton 38

Brookings 40, Mitchell 29

Burke/South Central 51, Bon Homme 29

Clark/Willow Lake 62, Tiospa Zina Tribal 43

Corsica-Stickney 62, Canistota 59, 2OT

Dell Rapids 59, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 35

Elkton-Lake Benton 46, Garretson 37

Flandreau 61, De Smet 51

Gayville-Volin 43, Freeman Academy/Marion 36

Great Plains Lutheran 52, Estelline 16

Hamlin 57, Deubrook 48

Hanson 60, Freeman 44

Harding County 48, Dupree 29

Lead-Deadwood 53, Hot Springs 46

Lemmon 66, Bison 50

Lennox 54, Canton 25

Miller 41, Stanley County 24

Mitchell Christian 32, James Valley Christian 30

North Central, Neb. 38, Colome 23

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 55, Hendricks, Minn. 49

Parkston 47, Scotland 29

Philip 56, Jones County 20

Potter County 48, Eureka/Bowdle 21

Rapid City Stevens 69, Sturgis Brown 43

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 64, Iroquois 17

Sioux Falls Lincoln 71, Sioux Falls Washington 53

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 67, Sioux City, East, Iowa 50

Sioux Valley 62, Deuel 33

Sully Buttes 83, Herreid/Selby Area 50

Timber Lake JV 47, Wakpala 37

Tri-Valley 55, Sioux Falls Christian 41

Vermillion 61, Dakota Valley 49

Warner 52, Redfield/Doland 33

Waverly-South Shore 52, Langford 33

Webster Area 61, Northwestern 41

West Central 50, Beresford 42

White River 50, Gregory 17

Wynot, Neb. 55, Irene-Wakonda 49
High School Wrestling

Huron 66  Yankton 6

Brookings 34   Harrisburg 25

Harrisburg 48  Brandon Valley 30


