Tuesday Night Scoreboard

NBA D-League
Sioux Falls Skyforce 111 Westchester Knicks 101
High School Boys Basketball
Bon Homme 59, Burke/South Central 37
Brandon Valley 62, Yankton 49
Brookings 69, Mitchell 46
Chamberlain 68, Crow Creek 44
Chester Area 80, Canistota 51
Crofton, Neb. 58, McCook Central/Montrose 52
Dell Rapids St. Mary 59, Centerville 44
Faith 56, Dupree 52
Gayville-Volin 51, Freeman Academy/Marion 47
Great Plains Lutheran 70, Estelline 39
Hamlin 72, Deubrook Area 38
Highmore-Harrold 54, Hitchcock-Tulare 35
Lake Preston 57, Waverly-South Shore 51
Lead-Deadwood 50, Bison 41
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 69, Dell Rapids 62
Parkston 33, Scotland 28
Pierre 70, Aberdeen Central 64
Potter County 71, Mobridge-Pollock 66, 2OT
Rapid City Stevens 77, Spearfish 31
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 65, Iroquois 39
Sioux City, East, Iowa 64, Sioux Falls Washington 53
Sioux Falls Lincoln 57, Watertown 51
Sioux Valley 76, Deuel 31
St. Francis Indian 47, Winner 46
Sully Buttes 75, Herreid/Selby Area 45
Tea Area 80, Flandreau Indian 48
Timber Lake 69, Wakpala 37
Tri-Valley 65, Lennox 52
Vermillion 57, Dakota Valley 50
Viborg-Hurley 71, Avon 62
Warner 81, Redfield/Doland 38
Waubay/Summit 39, Wilmot 25
Webster Area 67, Northwestern 44
Wolsey-Wessington 68, Wessington Springs 17
High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Central 61, Pierre 53
Aberdeen Roncalli 49, Groton Area 41
Avon 58, Viborg-Hurley 41
Belle Fourche 58, Newell 12
Bennett County 48, Rapid City Christian 38
Brandon Valley 48, Yankton 38
Brookings 40, Mitchell 29
Burke/South Central 51, Bon Homme 29
Clark/Willow Lake 62, Tiospa Zina Tribal 43
Corsica-Stickney 62, Canistota 59, 2OT
Dell Rapids 59, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 35
Elkton-Lake Benton 46, Garretson 37
Flandreau 61, De Smet 51
Gayville-Volin 43, Freeman Academy/Marion 36
Great Plains Lutheran 52, Estelline 16
Hamlin 57, Deubrook 48
Hanson 60, Freeman 44
Harding County 48, Dupree 29
Lead-Deadwood 53, Hot Springs 46
Lemmon 66, Bison 50
Lennox 54, Canton 25
Miller 41, Stanley County 24
Mitchell Christian 32, James Valley Christian 30
North Central, Neb. 38, Colome 23
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 55, Hendricks, Minn. 49
Parkston 47, Scotland 29
Philip 56, Jones County 20
Potter County 48, Eureka/Bowdle 21
Rapid City Stevens 69, Sturgis Brown 43
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 64, Iroquois 17
Sioux Falls Lincoln 71, Sioux Falls Washington 53
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 67, Sioux City, East, Iowa 50
Sioux Valley 62, Deuel 33
Sully Buttes 83, Herreid/Selby Area 50
Timber Lake JV 47, Wakpala 37
Tri-Valley 55, Sioux Falls Christian 41
Vermillion 61, Dakota Valley 49
Warner 52, Redfield/Doland 33
Waverly-South Shore 52, Langford 33
Webster Area 61, Northwestern 41
West Central 50, Beresford 42
White River 50, Gregory 17
Wynot, Neb. 55, Irene-Wakonda 49
High School Wrestling
Huron 66 Yankton 6
Brookings 34 Harrisburg 25
Harrisburg 48 Brandon Valley 30
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.