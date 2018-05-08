Tuesday Morning Scoreboard

College Baseball

GPAC Tournament

Midland 16 Mount Marty 0 Mount Marty Eliminated Women’s College Golf

Super Region 3 – Round 1

1 Arkansas Tech 301

2 Augustana 302

3 Southwestern Oklahoma State 304

4 Lindenwood 305

5 Henderson State 306 High School Boys Golf

Class “B” Classic

1 Aberdeen Christian 246

2 Platte-Geddes 252

3 Kimball/White Lake 259

High School Girls Girls Golf Class “B” Classic

1 Burke/South Central

2 Platte-Geddes 305

3 Ethan 323 High School Baseball

Brandon Valley 8 MItchell 3

Lennox 11 Canton 5

Roosevelt 12 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 2

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 12 Yankton 3

Bon Homme 4 Parkson 3

Winner-Colome 10 St. Thomas More 6 High School Boys Tennis

Sioux Falls Lincoln 8 Huron 1

Sioux Falls Lincoln 6 Mitchell 3

Mitchell 9 Huron 0

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 6 Yankton 3

Yankton 5 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 4

