Tuesday Morning Scoreboard

College Baseball
GPAC Tournament
Midland 16 Mount Marty 0 Mount Marty Eliminated
Women’s College Golf
Super Region 3 – Round 1
1 Arkansas Tech 301
2 Augustana 302
3 Southwestern Oklahoma State 304
4 Lindenwood 305
5 Henderson State 306
High School Boys Golf
Class “B” Classic
1 Aberdeen Christian 246
2 Platte-Geddes 252
3 Kimball/White Lake 259
High School Girls Girls Golf
Class “B” Classic
1 Burke/South Central
2 Platte-Geddes 305
3 Ethan 323
High School Baseball
Brandon Valley 8 MItchell 3
Lennox 11 Canton 5
Roosevelt 12 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 2
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 12 Yankton 3
Bon Homme 4 Parkson 3
Winner-Colome 10 St. Thomas More 6
High School Boys Tennis
Sioux Falls Lincoln 8 Huron 1
Sioux Falls Lincoln 6 Mitchell 3
Mitchell 9 Huron 0
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 6 Yankton 3
Yankton 5 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 4
