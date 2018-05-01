Tuesday Morning Scoreboard

High School Baseball
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 6 Sioux Falls Washington 3
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 11 Brandon Valley 5
Brandon Valley 11 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 8
Sioux Falls Christian 7 Tea Area 0
Parkston 4 Bon Homme 3
Vermillion 6 Wagner 5
Chamberlain/Kimball/Lyman 10 Gregory 7
Beresford 10 Turner-Hutch Parker 7
Men’s College Golf
Summit League Championship
Team (Round 2 of 3) Total
1 NDSU (312) 608
1 Denver (314) 608
3 USD (310) 612
8 SDSU (330) 638
High School Boys Tennis
Sioux Falls Lincoln 5 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 4
Yankton 8 Pierre 1
Mitchell 9 Pierre 0
Pierre def. Vermillion by forfeit
Mitchell 8 Yankton 1
