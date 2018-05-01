Tuesday Morning Scoreboard

High School Baseball

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 6 Sioux Falls Washington 3

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 11 Brandon Valley 5

Brandon Valley 11 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 8

Sioux Falls Christian 7 Tea Area 0

Parkston 4 Bon Homme 3

Vermillion 6 Wagner 5

Chamberlain/Kimball/Lyman 10 Gregory 7

Beresford 10 Turner-Hutch Parker 7 Men’s College Golf

Summit League Championship

Team (Round 2 of 3) Total

1 NDSU (312) 608

1 Denver (314) 608

3 USD (310) 612

8 SDSU (330) 638 High School Boys Tennis

Sioux Falls Lincoln 5 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 4

Yankton 8 Pierre 1

Mitchell 9 Pierre 0

Pierre def. Vermillion by forfeit

Mitchell 8 Yankton 1

