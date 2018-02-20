Tuesday Morning Scoreboard

  • Home > 
February 20, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

High School Boys Basketball
Bon Homme 67, Irene-Wakonda 58
Canistota 61, Menno 48
Corsica/Stickney 64, Parkston 41
Sioux Falls Christian 102, Garretson 54
Sisseton 56, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, Minn. 52
Tri-Valley 74, Baltic 46
High School Girls Basketball
Region 1B
First Round
Langford 49, Great Plains Lutheran 30
Northwestern 82, Aberdeen Christian 19
Wilmot 48, Britton-Hecla 28
Region 2B
First Round
Sunshine Bible Academy 34, Eureka/Bowdle 31
Highmore-Harrold 71, Edmunds Central 37
Region 3B
First Round
Wessington Springs 40, Estelline 31
Wolsey-Wessington 52, Iroquois 14
Region 4B
First Round
DRSM 63, O-R-R 30
Colman-Egan 23, Mitchell Christian 21
Region 5B
First Round
Gayville-Volin 52, Freeman Academy/Marion 44
Viborg-Hurley 58, Centerville 28


