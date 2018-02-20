Tuesday Morning Scoreboard

High School Boys Basketball

Bon Homme 67, Irene-Wakonda 58

Canistota 61, Menno 48

Corsica/Stickney 64, Parkston 41

Sioux Falls Christian 102, Garretson 54

Sisseton 56, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, Minn. 52

Tri-Valley 74, Baltic 46

High School Girls Basketball

Region 1B

First Round

Langford 49, Great Plains Lutheran 30

Northwestern 82, Aberdeen Christian 19

Wilmot 48, Britton-Hecla 28

Region 2B

First Round

Sunshine Bible Academy 34, Eureka/Bowdle 31

Highmore-Harrold 71, Edmunds Central 37

Region 3B

First Round

Wessington Springs 40, Estelline 31

Wolsey-Wessington 52, Iroquois 14

Region 4B

First Round

DRSM 63, O-R-R 30

Colman-Egan 23, Mitchell Christian 21

Region 5B

First Round

Gayville-Volin 52, Freeman Academy/Marion 44

Viborg-Hurley 58, Centerville 28

