Tuesday Morning Scoreboard

High School Volleyball
Alcester-Hudson def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-21, 24-26, 25-21, 26-24
Bridgewater-Emery def. Howard, 25-17, 25-17, 27-25
Dupree def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-17, 25-21, 25-8
Ethan def. Mitchell Christian, 25-12, 25-18, 25-23
Great Plains Lutheran def. Castlewood, 25-18, 25-12, 19-25, 25-22
Hamlin def. Estelline, 25-17, 25-8, 25-4
James Valley Christian def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18
Langford def. Wilmot, 17-25, 27-25, 25-20, 11-25, 15-6
Lead-Deadwood def. Hill City, 21-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-16
Tea Area def. Parkston, 25-6, 25-22, 25-17
Tri-State, N.D. def. Florence/Henry, 25-22, 25-13, 25-22
Waverly-South Shore def. Britton-Hecla, 25-19, 25-22, 25-16
Winner def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-15, 25-22, 25-13
High School Softball
SF Roosevelt 11 Watertown 0
SF Roosevelt 6 Watertown 4
Women’s College Golf
Golden Bear Classic
Team (Round 2) Final
1 Augustana (307) 617
2 Central Missouri (330) 658
3 USF (327) 663
7 SMSU (346) 686
*Alex Stone (Augustana) (73) 152
Boys High School Golf
Dak XII Conference Tournament
1 Dakota Valley 305
2 Tea Area 323
3 Madison 324
4 Sioux Falls Christian 329
5 West Central 335
*Medalist: Brock Murphy (Tea Area) 72
Watertown Invitational
1. Aberdeen Central 308
2. Aberdeen Roncalli 312
3. Harrisburg 313
3. Watertown 313
9. Pierre 336 *Medalist: Sam Batta (Watertown) 69
