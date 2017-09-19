  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Tuesday Morning Scoreboard

Tuesday Morning Scoreboard

September 19, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

High School Volleyball

Alcester-Hudson def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-21, 24-26, 25-21, 26-24

Bridgewater-Emery def. Howard, 25-17, 25-17, 27-25

Dupree def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-17, 25-21, 25-8

Ethan def. Mitchell Christian, 25-12, 25-18, 25-23

Great Plains Lutheran def. Castlewood, 25-18, 25-12, 19-25, 25-22

Hamlin def. Estelline, 25-17, 25-8, 25-4

James Valley Christian def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18

Langford def. Wilmot, 17-25, 27-25, 25-20, 11-25, 15-6

Lead-Deadwood def. Hill City, 21-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-16

Tea Area def. Parkston, 25-6, 25-22, 25-17

Tri-State, N.D. def. Florence/Henry, 25-22, 25-13, 25-22

Waverly-South Shore def. Britton-Hecla, 25-19, 25-22, 25-16

Winner def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-15, 25-22, 25-13

High School Softball

SF Roosevelt 11 Watertown 0

SF Roosevelt 6 Watertown 4

Women’s College Golf

Golden Bear Classic

Team (Round 2) Final

1 Augustana (307) 617

2 Central Missouri (330) 658

3 USF (327) 663

7 SMSU (346) 686
*Alex Stone (Augustana) (73) 152

Boys High School Golf

Dak XII Conference Tournament

1 Dakota Valley 305

2 Tea Area 323

3 Madison 324

4 Sioux Falls Christian 329

5 West Central 335
*Medalist: Brock Murphy (Tea Area) 72

Watertown Invitational

1. Aberdeen Central 308

2. Aberdeen Roncalli 312

3. Harrisburg 313

3. Watertown 313

9. Pierre 336 *Medalist: Sam Batta (Watertown) 69


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.



Multimedia