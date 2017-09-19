Tuesday Morning Scoreboard

High School Volleyball Alcester-Hudson def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-21, 24-26, 25-21, 26-24 Bridgewater-Emery def. Howard, 25-17, 25-17, 27-25 Dupree def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-17, 25-21, 25-8 Ethan def. Mitchell Christian, 25-12, 25-18, 25-23 Great Plains Lutheran def. Castlewood, 25-18, 25-12, 19-25, 25-22 Hamlin def. Estelline, 25-17, 25-8, 25-4 James Valley Christian def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18 Langford def. Wilmot, 17-25, 27-25, 25-20, 11-25, 15-6 Lead-Deadwood def. Hill City, 21-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-16 Tea Area def. Parkston, 25-6, 25-22, 25-17 Tri-State, N.D. def. Florence/Henry, 25-22, 25-13, 25-22 Waverly-South Shore def. Britton-Hecla, 25-19, 25-22, 25-16 Winner def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-15, 25-22, 25-13 High School Softball SF Roosevelt 11 Watertown 0 SF Roosevelt 6 Watertown 4 Women’s College Golf Golden Bear Classic Team (Round 2) Final 1 Augustana (307) 617 2 Central Missouri (330) 658 3 USF (327) 663 7 SMSU (346) 686

*Alex Stone (Augustana) (73) 152 Boys High School Golf Dak XII Conference Tournament 1 Dakota Valley 305 2 Tea Area 323 3 Madison 324 4 Sioux Falls Christian 329 5 West Central 335

*Medalist: Brock Murphy (Tea Area) 72 Watertown Invitational 1. Aberdeen Central 308 2. Aberdeen Roncalli 312 3. Harrisburg 313 3. Watertown 313 9. Pierre 336 *Medalist: Sam Batta (Watertown) 69

