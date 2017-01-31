Tuesday Morning Scoreboard

High School Boys Basketball Bison 61, Takini 21 Dell Rapids 61, Flandreau 43 Howard 63, Wessington Springs 57, 3OT Irene-Wakonda 75, Centerville 16 Menno 50, Avon 39 Mobridge-Pollock 48, McLaughlin 46 Morris Area/Chokia-Alberta, Minn. 50, Milbank Area 28 Parkston 56, McCook Central/Montrose 41 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 77, Ethan 49 Scotland 68, Freeman 55 Sioux Falls Washington 60, Brandon Valley 47 Todd County 44, Winner 43 Tri-Valley 71, West Central 46 High School Girls Basketball Bison 53, Takini 23 Bon Homme 65, Gregory 55 Canton 52, Menno 41 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 52, Bennett County 19 De Smet 69, Clark/Willow Lake 36 Ethan 62, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 29 Faith 76, Newell 16 Freeman 68, Viborg-Hurley 36 Groton Area 52, Northwestern 45 Harrisburg 62, Sioux Falls Washington 55 Ipswich 58, Langford 43 Kimball/White Lake 40, Wolsey-Wessington 23 South Border, N.D. 56, McIntosh 41 Tripp-Delmont/Armour 55, Burke/South Central 48 Wall 57, Hot Springs 16 Webster Area 68, Waverly-South Shore 40

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.