Tuesday Morning Scoreboard

January 31, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 High School Boys Basketball

Bison 61, Takini 21

Dell Rapids 61, Flandreau 43

Howard 63, Wessington Springs 57, 3OT

Irene-Wakonda 75, Centerville 16

Menno 50, Avon 39

Mobridge-Pollock 48, McLaughlin 46

Morris Area/Chokia-Alberta, Minn. 50, Milbank Area 28

Parkston 56, McCook Central/Montrose 41

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 77, Ethan 49

Scotland 68, Freeman 55

Sioux Falls Washington 60, Brandon Valley 47

Todd County 44, Winner 43

Tri-Valley 71, West Central 46

High School Girls Basketball

Bison 53, Takini 23

Bon Homme 65, Gregory 55

Canton 52, Menno 41

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 52, Bennett County 19

De Smet 69, Clark/Willow Lake 36

Ethan 62, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 29

Faith 76, Newell 16

Freeman 68, Viborg-Hurley 36

Groton Area 52, Northwestern 45

Harrisburg 62, Sioux Falls Washington 55

Ipswich 58, Langford 43

Kimball/White Lake 40, Wolsey-Wessington 23

South Border, N.D. 56, McIntosh 41

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 55, Burke/South Central 48

Wall 57, Hot Springs 16

Webster Area 68, Waverly-South Shore 40


