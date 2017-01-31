Tuesday Morning Scoreboard

High School Boys Basketball
Bison 61, Takini 21
Dell Rapids 61, Flandreau 43
Howard 63, Wessington Springs 57, 3OT
Irene-Wakonda 75, Centerville 16
Menno 50, Avon 39
Mobridge-Pollock 48, McLaughlin 46
Morris Area/Chokia-Alberta, Minn. 50, Milbank Area 28
Parkston 56, McCook Central/Montrose 41
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 77, Ethan 49
Scotland 68, Freeman 55
Sioux Falls Washington 60, Brandon Valley 47
Todd County 44, Winner 43
Tri-Valley 71, West Central 46
High School Girls Basketball
Bison 53, Takini 23
Bon Homme 65, Gregory 55
Canton 52, Menno 41
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 52, Bennett County 19
De Smet 69, Clark/Willow Lake 36
Ethan 62, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 29
Faith 76, Newell 16
Freeman 68, Viborg-Hurley 36
Groton Area 52, Northwestern 45
Harrisburg 62, Sioux Falls Washington 55
Ipswich 58, Langford 43
Kimball/White Lake 40, Wolsey-Wessington 23
South Border, N.D. 56, McIntosh 41
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 55, Burke/South Central 48
Wall 57, Hot Springs 16
Webster Area 68, Waverly-South Shore 40
