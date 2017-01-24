Tuesday Morning Scoreboard

High School Boys Basketball Andes Central/Dakota Christian 59, Wessington Springs 39 Chester Area 51, Colman-Egan 44 Clark/Willow Lake 65, Great Plains Lutheran 21 Hamlin 66, Tiospa Zina Tribal 56 Heart River, N.D. 60, Harding County 44 Luverne, Minn. 74, Flandreau Indian 61 Mitchell Christian 65, Howard 42 Sisseton 63, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, Minn. 32 High School Girls Basketball Andes Central/Dakota Christian 40, Wessington Springs 22 Baltic 44, Dell Rapids St. Mary 35 Bridgewater-Emery 51, Freeman Academy/Marion 41 Corsica-Stickney 43, Viborg-Hurley 38 Dupree 42, Bison 40 Ethan 73, Canistota 14 Eureka/Bowdle 59, South Border, N.D. 47 Florence/Henry 63, Lake Preston 50 Hamlin 62, Tiospa Zina Tribal 30 Herreid/Selby Area 56, Linton-HMB, N.D. 40 Lennox 54, Madison 52 Luverne, Minn. 62, Flandreau Indian 38 McCook Central/Montrose 51, Freeman 44 Mobridge-Pollock 44, Potter County 41 Scotland 46, Alcester-Hudson 43 Sully Buttes 59, Philip 33 Waubay/Summit 46, Sisseton 42 Wilmot 61, Britton-Hecla 32 Winner 77, Miller 76, 2OT High School Gymnastics Triangular 1 Yankton 140.700 2 SF O’Gorman 138.850 3 SF Washington 126.200

