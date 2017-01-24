  • Home > 
Tuesday Morning Scoreboard

January 24, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 High School Boys Basketball

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 59, Wessington Springs 39

Chester Area 51, Colman-Egan 44

Clark/Willow Lake 65, Great Plains Lutheran 21

Hamlin 66, Tiospa Zina Tribal 56

Heart River, N.D. 60, Harding County 44

Luverne, Minn. 74, Flandreau Indian 61

Mitchell Christian 65, Howard 42

Sisseton 63, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, Minn. 32

High School Girls Basketball

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 40, Wessington Springs 22

Baltic 44, Dell Rapids St. Mary 35

Bridgewater-Emery 51, Freeman Academy/Marion 41

Corsica-Stickney 43, Viborg-Hurley 38

Dupree 42, Bison 40

Ethan 73, Canistota 14

Eureka/Bowdle 59, South Border, N.D. 47

Florence/Henry 63, Lake Preston 50

Hamlin 62, Tiospa Zina Tribal 30

Herreid/Selby Area 56, Linton-HMB, N.D. 40

Lennox 54, Madison 52

Luverne, Minn. 62, Flandreau Indian 38

McCook Central/Montrose 51, Freeman 44

Mobridge-Pollock 44, Potter County 41

Scotland 46, Alcester-Hudson 43

Sully Buttes 59, Philip 33

Waubay/Summit 46, Sisseton 42

Wilmot 61, Britton-Hecla 32

Winner 77, Miller 76, 2OT

High School Gymnastics

Triangular

1 Yankton 140.700

2 SF O’Gorman 138.850

3 SF Washington 126.200


