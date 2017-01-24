Tuesday Morning Scoreboard

High School Boys Basketball
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 59, Wessington Springs 39
Chester Area 51, Colman-Egan 44
Clark/Willow Lake 65, Great Plains Lutheran 21
Hamlin 66, Tiospa Zina Tribal 56
Heart River, N.D. 60, Harding County 44
Luverne, Minn. 74, Flandreau Indian 61
Mitchell Christian 65, Howard 42
Sisseton 63, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, Minn. 32
High School Girls Basketball
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 40, Wessington Springs 22
Baltic 44, Dell Rapids St. Mary 35
Bridgewater-Emery 51, Freeman Academy/Marion 41
Corsica-Stickney 43, Viborg-Hurley 38
Dupree 42, Bison 40
Ethan 73, Canistota 14
Eureka/Bowdle 59, South Border, N.D. 47
Florence/Henry 63, Lake Preston 50
Hamlin 62, Tiospa Zina Tribal 30
Herreid/Selby Area 56, Linton-HMB, N.D. 40
Lennox 54, Madison 52
Luverne, Minn. 62, Flandreau Indian 38
McCook Central/Montrose 51, Freeman 44
Mobridge-Pollock 44, Potter County 41
Scotland 46, Alcester-Hudson 43
Sully Buttes 59, Philip 33
Waubay/Summit 46, Sisseton 42
Wilmot 61, Britton-Hecla 32
Winner 77, Miller 76, 2OT
High School Gymnastics
Triangular
1 Yankton 140.700
2 SF O’Gorman 138.850
3 SF Washington 126.200
