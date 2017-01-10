Tuesday Morning Scoreboard

High School Boys Basketball
Baltic 63, Centerville 28
Canistota 63, Gayville-Volin 55
Clark/Willow Lake 60, Deubrook 36
Hanson 52, Parkston 41
Madison 66, West Central 48
Morrill, Neb. 51, Edgemont 36
Potter County 77, Northwestern 41
High School Girls Basketball
Alcester-Hudson 61, Viborg-Hurley 41
Castlewood 54, Florence/Henry 42
Douglas 43, Lead-Deadwood 21
Highmore-Harrold 51, Wolsey-Wessington 49
Howard 59, Mitchell Christian 22
Lake Preston 65, Iroquois 28
Lemmon 48, Flasher, N.D. 46
Lennox 63, Dell Rapids 60 (F/OT)
Lyman 56, White River 46
Morrill, Neb. 53, Edgemont 18
Parker 64, Irene-Wakonda 38
Platte-Geddes 40, Corsica/Stickney 28
Redfield/Doland 34, Great Plains Lutheran 28
Tri-Valley 49, Sisseton 25
High School Wrestling
Brookings 69 Yankton 8
Brookings 42 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 36
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 45 Yankton 30
High School Gymnastics
Sioux Falls Roosevelt Quad
1 Mitchell 140.750
2 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 128.550
3 Wagner/Bon Homme 100.100
4 Parkston/Ethan/Hanson 57.300
5 Montrose 34.900
