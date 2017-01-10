Tuesday Morning Scoreboard

  • Home > 
January 10, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 High School Boys Basketball

Baltic 63, Centerville 28

Canistota 63, Gayville-Volin 55

Clark/Willow Lake 60, Deubrook 36

Hanson 52, Parkston 41

Madison 66, West Central 48

Morrill, Neb. 51, Edgemont 36

Potter County 77, Northwestern 41

High School Girls Basketball

Alcester-Hudson 61, Viborg-Hurley 41

Castlewood 54, Florence/Henry 42

Douglas 43, Lead-Deadwood 21

Highmore-Harrold 51, Wolsey-Wessington 49

Howard 59, Mitchell Christian 22

Lake Preston 65, Iroquois 28

Lemmon 48, Flasher, N.D. 46

Lennox 63, Dell Rapids 60 (F/OT)

Lyman 56, White River 46

Morrill, Neb. 53, Edgemont 18

Parker 64, Irene-Wakonda 38

Platte-Geddes 40, Corsica/Stickney 28

Redfield/Doland 34, Great Plains Lutheran 28

Tri-Valley 49, Sisseton 25

High School Wrestling

Brookings 69   Yankton 8

Brookings 42   Sioux Falls Roosevelt 36

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 45  Yankton 30

High School Gymnastics

Sioux Falls Roosevelt Quad

1 Mitchell 140.750

2 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 128.550

3 Wagner/Bon Homme 100.100

4 Parkston/Ethan/Hanson 57.300

5 Montrose 34.900


