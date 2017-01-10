Tuesday Morning Scoreboard

High School Boys Basketball



Baltic 63, Centerville 28 Canistota 63, Gayville-Volin 55 Clark/Willow Lake 60, Deubrook 36 Hanson 52, Parkston 41 Madison 66, West Central 48 Morrill, Neb. 51, Edgemont 36 Potter County 77, Northwestern 41 High School Girls Basketball Alcester-Hudson 61, Viborg-Hurley 41 Castlewood 54, Florence/Henry 42 Douglas 43, Lead-Deadwood 21 Highmore-Harrold 51, Wolsey-Wessington 49 Howard 59, Mitchell Christian 22 Lake Preston 65, Iroquois 28 Lemmon 48, Flasher, N.D. 46 Lennox 63, Dell Rapids 60 (F/OT) Lyman 56, White River 46 Morrill, Neb. 53, Edgemont 18 Parker 64, Irene-Wakonda 38 Platte-Geddes 40, Corsica/Stickney 28 Redfield/Doland 34, Great Plains Lutheran 28 Tri-Valley 49, Sisseton 25 High School Wrestling Brookings 69 Yankton 8 Brookings 42 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 36 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 45 Yankton 30 High School Gymnastics Sioux Falls Roosevelt Quad 1 Mitchell 140.750 2 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 128.550 3 Wagner/Bon Homme 100.100 4 Parkston/Ethan/Hanson 57.300 5 Montrose 34.900

