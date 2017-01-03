Tuesday Morning Scoreboard

Mens’ College Basketball
Dakota State 76, Dakota Wesleyan 67
High School Boys Basketball
Hot Springs 63, Oelrichs 37
Lower Brule 82, Iroquois 35
Vermillion 84, Garretson 56
White River 48, Kadoka Area 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Eureka/Bowdle vs. Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D., ppd.
Mobridge-Pollock vs. Aberdeen Roncalli, ppd. to Feb 24.
Fulda vs. Ellsworth, ppd.
High School Girls Basketball
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 45, Corsica/Stickney 43
Harrisburg 48, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 39
Lower Brule 63, Iroquois 20
Miller 51, Kimball/White Lake 46
Oelrichs 50, Hot Springs 35
Parker 65, Bon Homme 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Eureka/Bowdle vs. Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D., ppd.
Hamlin vs. Deuel, ppd. to Jan 16.
