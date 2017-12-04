Tuesday, December 5, 2017 Weather Announcements

The Hand County Sheriff’s Office says the power outage in St. Lawrence has been extended to 1am Tues. Dec. 5. All of Miller is back online and gas stations are open for fuel. Kimball schools starting 2 hours late. Chamberlain schools starting 2 hours late. No morning PAWS or breakfast program. Crow Creek HeadStart Ft. Thompson & EHS Opening 2 hours late Platte-Geddes 10 AM Start Crow Creek Tribal Schools Opening 2 hours late at 10:00 St. Francis Indian Opening at 10AM Todd County Opening at 10:00 AM Wolsey-Wessington Opening 2 hours late Lower Brule Schools Opening Late – 10 AM Miller Opening at 10:00 AM

