Tuesday AM Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

National League Championship Series

Best of Seven

Washington 8 St. Louis 1 Nationals Lead Series 3-0

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Green Bay Packers 23 Detroit Lions 22

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Boston 4 Anaheim 2

Carolina 6 New Jersey 4

N-Y Islanders 3 St. Louis 2

Minnesota 2 Ottawa 0

Buffalo 4 Dallas 0

Colorado 6 Washington 3

Chicago 3 Edmonton 1

SOUTH DAKOTA SCOREBOARD

High School Football

Florence/Henry 42, Waverly-South Shore 8

Ipswich/Edmunds Central 22, Herreid/Selby Area 0

Langford 44, Estelline/Hendricks 8

New Underwood 20, Lyman 0

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 71, Rapid City Central 20

Sunshine Bible Academy 36, Hitchcock-Tulare 14

Timber Lake 62, Bison 0

Wall 55, Jones County/White River 28

Webster 42, Flandreau 0

Winner 56, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0

High School Soccer Playoffs

Class AA Girls Quarterfinals

Yankton 2 O’Gorman 0

Rapid City Central 2 Rapid City Stevens 1 (OT)

Aberdeen Central 2 Roosevelt 1

Lincoln 2 Brandon Valley 0

Class A Girls Semifinals

Tea Area 2 St. Thomas More 1

West Central 2 Sioux Falls Christian 0

Class AA Boys Quarterfinals

Washington 3 Lincoln 1

Aberdeen Central 2 Yankton 1

Roosevelt 5 Watertown 0

Brandon Valley 1 Rapid City Stevens 0

Class A Boys Semifinals

Sioux Falls Christian 3 Vermillion 2

Tea Area 3 St. Thomas More 1

High School Volleyball

Baltic def. Dell Rapids, 25-18, 19-25, 25-19, 25-16

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. McIntosh, 25-22, 25-10, 23-25, 25-12

Elk Point-Jefferson def. South Sioux City, Neb., 3-1

Hankinson, N.D. def. Waubay/Summit, 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21

Highmore-Harrold def. Wessington Springs, 25-19, 25-23, 26-24

Hot Springs def. Bennett County, 25-13, 13-25, 25-19, 25-23

Ipswich def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-18, 27-25, 25-19

Miller def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-7, 25-15, 25-13

Parker def. Beresford, 24-26, 25-12, 20-25, 25-20, 15-9

Platte-Geddes def. Centerville, 25-16, 25-13, 25-13

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Howard, 25-22, 25-19, 25-17

Wagner def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-14, 25-21, 25-13

Webster def. Hamlin, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20

Winner def. White River, 25-17, 25-10, 25-12