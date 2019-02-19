Tuesday AM Scoreboard
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Calgary 5 Arizona 2
Tampa Bay 5 Columbus 1
Chicago 8 Ottawa 7
Colorado 3 Vegas 0
Boston 6 San Jose 5 OT
Washington 3 L.A. Kings 2
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(3) Virginia 64 (20) Virginia Tech 58
(22) Wisconsin 64 Illinois 58
(23) Kansas St. 65 West Virginia 51
SOUTH DAKOTA SCOREBOARD
High School Basketball
Boys
Arlington 64, Dell Rapids St. Mary 50
Beresford 67, Garretson 50
Bon Homme 57, Irene-Wakonda 51
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 63, Mobridge-Pollock 48
Clark/Willow Lake 59, Aberdeen Roncalli 58
Crow Creek 70, Winner 67
Flandreau 69, Baltic 36
Flandreau Indian 55, Hamlin 54
Hanson 46, Mitchell Christian 33
Leola/Frederick 69, Florence/Henry 58
Madison 73, Milbank 42
McCook Central/Montrose 63, Tri-Valley 61
Miller 68, Stanley County 54
Potter County 79, Faulkton 63
Rapid City Christian 56, Faith 48
Redfield/Doland 63, Sisseton 60
Sully Buttes 59, Aberdeen Christian 54, OT
Timber Lake 65, Newell 40
Tiospa Zina Tribal 52, Deuel 43
West Central 73, Canton 37
Girls
Beresford 40, Garretson 30
Flandreau 79, Baltic 31
Lennox 52, Elk Point-Jefferson 44
Milbank 56, Groton Area 18
Redfield/Doland 55, Sisseton 33
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 62, Watertown 46
Class B Region 1
Play-In
Great Plains Lutheran 56, Britton-Hecla 25
Northwestern 50, Wilmot 48
Waverly-South Shore 53, Aberdeen Christian 14
Class B Region 2
Play-In
Eureka/Bowdle 47, Sunshine Bible Academy 33
Potter County 56, Leola/Frederick 19
Class B Region 3
Play-In
Hitchcock-Tulare 57, Iroquois 17
James Valley Christian 41, Wolsey-Wessington 36
Lake Preston 68, Wessington Springs 44
Class B Region 4
Play-In
Dell Rapids St. Mary 61, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 22
Mitchell Christian 36, Elkton-Lake Benton 23
Class B Region 5
Play-In
Alcester-Hudson 40, Centerville 21
Gayville-Volin 40, Freeman Academy/Marion 31
Class B Region 6
Play-In
Gregory 58, Colome 47
Scotland 52, Marty Indian 37
Class B Region 7
Play-In
Edgemont 47, Jones County 40
Lyman 60, Crazy Horse 28
Class B Region 8
Play-In
Dupree 82, Takini 36
Harding County 45, Bison 34
Wakpala 86, Tiospaye Topa 67