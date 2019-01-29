Tuesday AM Scoreboard

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Golden State 132 Indiana 100

Charlotte 101 N-Y Knicks 92

Boston 112 Brooklyn 104

Denver 95 Memphis 92

Atlanta 123 L.A. Clippers 118

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(2) Duke 83 Notre Dame 61

(16) Texas Tech 84 TCU 65

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

New Jersey 6 Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 3 Winnipeg 1

SOUTH DAKOTA SCOREBOARD

NBA G League

Rio Grande Valley 141 Sioux Falls Skyforce 133

High School Basketball

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bon Homme 48, Corsica/Stickney 43

Dakota Valley 66, Tri-Valley 46

Dell Rapids St. Mary 70, Garretson 67

Ethan 68, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 61

Freeman 51, Scotland 30

Irene-Wakonda 71, Howard 43

Menno 61, Avon 41

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bon Homme 52, Gregory 39

Ethan 56, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 33

Harrisburg 68, Sioux Falls Washington 34

Irene-Wakonda 62, Howard 53

Kadoka Area 45, New Underwood 31

Red Cloud 70, Little Wound 50

Wall 42, Hot Springs 20

High School Wrestling

Triangular

Brandon Valley 39 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 33

Brandon Valley 61 Sioux Falls Washington 18

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 60 Washington 18