Tuesday AM Scoreboard
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Golden State 132 Indiana 100
Charlotte 101 N-Y Knicks 92
Boston 112 Brooklyn 104
Denver 95 Memphis 92
Atlanta 123 L.A. Clippers 118
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(2) Duke 83 Notre Dame 61
(16) Texas Tech 84 TCU 65
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
New Jersey 6 Pittsburgh 3
Philadelphia 3 Winnipeg 1
SOUTH DAKOTA SCOREBOARD
NBA G League
Rio Grande Valley 141 Sioux Falls Skyforce 133
High School Basketball
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bon Homme 48, Corsica/Stickney 43
Dakota Valley 66, Tri-Valley 46
Dell Rapids St. Mary 70, Garretson 67
Ethan 68, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 61
Freeman 51, Scotland 30
Irene-Wakonda 71, Howard 43
Menno 61, Avon 41
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bon Homme 52, Gregory 39
Ethan 56, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 33
Harrisburg 68, Sioux Falls Washington 34
Irene-Wakonda 62, Howard 53
Kadoka Area 45, New Underwood 31
Red Cloud 70, Little Wound 50
Wall 42, Hot Springs 20
High School Wrestling
Triangular
Brandon Valley 39 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 33
Brandon Valley 61 Sioux Falls Washington 18
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 60 Washington 18