Trump Plans Tariff Increase Against China

President Donald Trump plans to begin enacting additional tariffs on China to pressure negotiators to reach a trade agreement. Talks between the U.S. and China are scheduled again in September, according to the White House. President Donald Trump took the trade war to Twitter again Thursday afternoon, announcing additional tariffs against China starting in September. Trump says the U.S. will start “putting a small additional tariff of ten percent on the remaining $300 billion of products coming from China” starting September 1. The comments follow a recent meeting this week between the U.S. and China. Earlier in the week, Trump said the talks were productive, but China has yet to follow through on its alleged commitments to purchase U.S. agricultural products. The move is undoubtedly a tactic aimed at forcing China to commit to a trade agreement. When the U.S. first threatened this new round of tariffs earlier this year, China struck back with a threat to raise tariff rates on $60 billion of U.S. goods.