Trucking mandate may cost North Dakota livestock haulers

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – A federal mandate requiring many motor carriers to install electronic logging devices could cost livestock haulers in North Dakota’s cattle industry.

Warren Zenker runs a cattle feeding operation near Elgin. Zenker tells the Bismarck Tribune that electronic logging devices will put them out of service.

Drivers are allotted 11 hours on the road between mandated 10-hour rest times. Drivers may not be able to reach their destinations within the allowable hours if bad weather or other issues arise.

Increasing enforcement through the devices will likely hike freight costs by putting a second driver in the truck to avoid violations on long trips. Zenker says producers will end up footing the bill.

Livestock haulers were granted a 90-day stay on the rule, which will last through mid-March.