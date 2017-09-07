Trout to be Stocked Near Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) will be stocking rainbow trout in Oahe Marina near Fort Pierre in September.

Robert Hanten of Fort Pierre, South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks fisheries biologist, said the department will stock 15-inch, one-pound rainbow trout in the marina basin immediately downstream from Oahe Dam.

“Weather permitting, the first stocking of trout will occur on Wednesday, Sept. 6, with an additional stocking planned for Thursday, Sept. 12,” Hanten said. “The fishing should be great, so get out and enjoy it with your family or friends.”

Oahe Marina is located just downstream from Oahe Dam, off state Highway 1806, north of Fort Pierre.