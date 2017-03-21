Trooper Liz Cynkar Encourages Females to Attend Highway Patrol Seminar March 23rd

PIERRE S.D. - South Dakota’s Highway Patrol once again is reaching out to women who may want to become state troopers.

The Patrol is holding Women’s Recruiting Seminars in Aberdeen, Pierre, Rapid City and Sioux Falls. The seminars are an opportunity for interested women to learn more about how to join the Highway Patrol.

Trooper Liz Cynkar spoke with KGFX Morning Show Host Scott Lane about the Pierre Seminar March 23 2017, Law Enforcement Training Center, Pierre, 6 p.m. CDT.