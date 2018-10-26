Trick-or-Treat Trails Hike Sunday at LaFromboise Island Nature Area

LaFramboise Island Nature Area at Pierre will host its annual Trick-or-Treat Trails Hike Sunday (Oct. 28, 2018) from 4-7pm.

Brandon Brake with the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks says the event is for kids of all ages.

Brake says there will be a variety of groups giving away treats.

At the end of the trail will be s’mores and hot cocoa or cider at the picnic shelter. He says pets on a leash are welcome.

For more information call 605.773.2885.