Tribal flags to be permanently displayed in SD Capitol Building

Preparations are being made to put flags from each of the nine American Indian tribes in South Dakota on display in the State Capitol Building.

During a gathering recognizing Tribal Relations Day at the state legislature yesterday (Wed.), Gov. Kristi Noem said she and Sec. of Tribal Relations David Flute are working together on the event.

Noem also wants people from the tribes involved in the planning.

The date of the ceremony will be announced after plans are finalized.

Gov. Noem also said she returned home from Washington, DC, late last night (Tues.) after meeting with Pres. Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and most members of the Trump cabinet as part of the National Governors Association winter meeting. She discussed the Indian Health Service, education and other issues while in Washington.