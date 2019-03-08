Travel expected to be dangerous tomorrow in Hughes and Stanley Counties

The start time of a winter storm warning for the Hughes and Stanley County areas has been moved up three hours, now starting at 9pm tonight (Fri.).

Hughes and Stanley County emergency management director Rob Fines says people should be prepared to stay put.

Fines says another storm system will create travel problems early next week.

Fines says if there’s already drifting occurring on the rural Hughes or Stanley County roads you travel on, it’ll only get worse as more snow falls and the wind blows.