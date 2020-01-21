Trauma Informed Practices workshop to be offered in Pierre Saturday

The South Dakota Statewide Family Engagement Center is hosting a regional training on Trauma Informed Practices (TIPs) in Pierre Saturday (Jan. 25).

The training is ideal for people who work directly with children and youth such as teachers, paraprofessionals, counselors, administrators, secretaries and childcare providers. The trainings are free, and participants can earn CEUs or have the option of earning graduate credit.

Information from the Center says a staggering number of children have experienced adversity or trauma, which can affect their brain and their behavior. Often students with adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) struggle at school, both academically and socially. Caring adults can help support a child who has experienced trauma to not be defined by it, and to reduce the negative effect it may have on their development.

TIPs Training Outcomes Include:

A better understanding of trauma and Adverse Childhood Experiences

Strategies to build positive relationships with students and to respond to behaviors associated with dysregulation

Confidence to be a TIPs leader at school, at work or in the community

To register, go to https://sdsfec.org/k12/trauma-informed-practices-training/ .

Learn more about opportunities and resources like this at sdsfec.org and follow on Facebook at SFEC South Dakota .

A training will be held in Aberdeen Feb. 8. Trainings were held in Rapid City and Sioux Falls in October.