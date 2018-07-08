Trappers Wind Second Straight

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers rode a 5 run first inning and went on to down the Hub City Hot Shots 8-3 in Expedition League Baseball Sunday night at Hyde Stadium. Conner McDonald gave the Trappers a strong outing pitching 7.1 innings allowing 23 runs on 7 hits while striking out 5. Ken Scott and Cal Smith delivered their team leading 34th RBI of the season and Pierre native

Spencer Sarringer delivered an RBI double for Pierre who won their second straight and improved their overall record to 17-20 on the season. The two teams Play again Monday night at Hyde Stadium.