Trappers Win With Modeste Long Balls

PIERRE, S.D. – Welcome to Pierre Matt Modeste. The newest addition to the Pierre Trappers lineup hit two home runs and had 4 RBI’s as the Trappers downed the Freemont Moo 11-5 in Expedition League baseball Friday night at Hyde Stadium. The two long balls were the third and fourth of the season for Modeste who joined the Trappers earlier this week. Billy Moreland continued his hot hitting with a triple among his two hits. In all the Trappers had 8 hits and over came 3 errors in the field. Cal Smith allowed 5 runs on 6 hits over 7 innings to pick up the win. AJ Fell pitched two scoreless innings of relief. The win was the third in the last four games as the Trappers improved to 8 and 11 on the season. Pierre and Fremont play game two of the series tonight in Pierre.

In other Expedition League games, Souris Valley shut out Hub City 5-0, Spearfish edged Hastings 2-1 and the Badlands Big Sticks outscored the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks 15-9. Casper and Western Nebraska was rained out.