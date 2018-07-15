Trappers Win Third Straight

PIERRE, S. D. – Tyler McDonald and Alex Sheetz combined on a 5 hit shutout as the Pierre Trappers defeated the Badlands Big Sticks 3-0 in Expedition League baseball Saturday night at Hyde Stadium. In a game that took just an hour and 46 minutes to play, McDonald starred and went 8 innings allowing 4 hits and struck out 6. Sheetz pitched the 9th inning and allowed 1 run. Pierre native Spencer Sarringer doubled and scored what proved to be the game winning run in Pierre’s 2 run 3rd inning as the Trappers had 8 hits on the night. The Trappers are at the .500 mark for the first time since the second week of the season at 21-21. The two teams wrap up their 3 game series later today at Hyde Stadium in game scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM.