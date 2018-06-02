Trappers Win Streak Snapped

  • Home > 
June 2, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (expeditionleague.com)

 

DICKINSON, N.D. – The Pierre Trappers 5 game win streak came to an end Friday night as the Badlands BigSticks scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to record a 7-6 Expedition League win in Dickinson, N.D, The Trappers jumped on Badlands starter Karson Backer for 4 runs in the third inning before the BigSticks answered with 4 runs of their own in the 4th inning off of Pierre starting pitcher Tyler McDonald. The Trappers scored 2 runs in the 8th but Badlands answered with a run in the 8th and then the winning run in the 9th. Cal Smith had another big night for the Trappers with 3 RBI’s and a home run. Jack Waletich also had a pair of hits and his team leading 7th RBI. Cal Burgess took the loss in relief of starting pitcher McDonald. Burgess allowed 2 runs in 2.2 innings pitched. With the loss, the Trappers fall to 5 and 2 on the season while Badlands improved to 5 and 2. The two teams play game two of a three game series Saturday night in Dickinson.


